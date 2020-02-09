3 hours ago

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education has presented Mathematical sets to 2,085 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate in the Agona East District to enable them prepare for the examination.

Speaking at the presentation, Prof Yankah said the rationale behind the presentation was to assist candidates to pass the subjects of science, mathematics and English language excellently.

He noted that literacy rate in the district was low and government has taken the issue up to provide adequate infrastructure for both basic and secondary levels to enhance teaching and learning.

He stated that when the ruling government took over the administration of the country, Agona East scored 20 percent in the 2016/2017 academic year BECE and 44 percent in 2018, which was not encouraging.

Mr. Yankah who is also the Parliamentary Candidate for Agona East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed the hope that the 2019 score when released would be better than the previous years’.

He assured that 2020 BECE results would be more encouraging because adequate preparations were being made to ensure that the candidates passed with better grades.

Prof Yankah said government was committed and would put more measures in place to inspire BECE candidates to excel from 2020 and beyond.

The Minister of State said there were massive construction of classroom blocks and dormitories at Swedru, Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High Schools and Kwanyako Senior High/ Technical School to improve education.

He called on the BECE candidates to take greatest advantage of the introduction of free Senior High School (SHS) programme to enable more children to gain access to SHS.

Prof Yankah stated that many Ghanaians were denied access to Secondary education due to lack of poor financial backgrounds of their parents and guardians but government under President Akufo-Addo has provided them the opportunity.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East praised Prof Yankah for the gesture.

He said the District Assembly had paid for the mock examination for BECE candidates to prepare adequately towards the examination for them to get quality passes.

The DCE urged the candidates to study hard because the greatest opportunity awaited them, as the Assembly was also committed to support students.

He said government had decentralized the scholarships for tertiary students, saying, this was the first time in the history of Ghana’s education policy to cover students whose parents were predominantly farmers.

The Minister of State was accompanied by Madam Mary Quaye, Nsaba circuit Supervisor of GES, Mr Ato Ntsiful Circuit Supervisor for Agona Asafo and other Constituency executives of the ruling government.