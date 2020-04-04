55 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian trainer and former psychologist of the Senior National Football team, Professor Joseph Mintah has received a massive endorsement for the vacant Ghana FA technical director position.

The Ghana Football Association is currently in the process of employing a replacement for Francis Oti Akenteng, who brought to an end an over a decade stay at the helms at the end of last month.

Six coaches including veteran Ghanaian trainers Bashir Hayford and Abdul Karim Zito have been shortlisted for the GFA top job.

However, Dr Patrick Ofori who served as team psychologist for the Black Stars at the AFCON 2019 tournament believes his confrere, Professor J.K Mintah is best suited for the job.

He has also suggested that current WAFA Coach, Prosper Narteh-Ogoom who is Prof. Mintah’s protégé can best assist him in that role.

“I will give this job (technical director) to Professor Mintah and Prosper Narteh, he told ATL FM Sports.

“With this, you know in Mintah, there is that small transition for Prosper to take over, Prosper and Prof have got it all and have also got a strong research background that they can interpret and easily adapt to any changes and systems that come into play.

“So you have a blend of the old and the young one who currently is even coaching and has also played the game before and has also educated before because one key aspect of the technical director is a coach educator, he is supposed to be able to develop modules and teach, presentations, lead seminars and organize workshops for coach education.

“With these two, I think in the next 10 or 15 years we can have someone who can carry the vision through”, he said.

Professor J.K Mintah aside being a psychologist is also a sports coach and has a rich vein of experience.

He has had coaching roles with Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs and also worked briefly as assistant coach of the Black Stars in 2017. He’s spent most of his coaching career developing talents in sports academia.

Prosper Narteh also has a similar career path and is now the head Coach of Ghana’s best youth setup, WAFA SC.

The Ghana FA is expected to name a new technical director in the upcoming days.