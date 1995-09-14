1 hour ago

A brief on Rashid Seidu Inter Allies new goalkeeper:

Rashid Seidu is former Goalkeeper of the National U23 side, Black Meteors who had stints at Wa All Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko and also turned out for Nigerien club AS Duanes.

▫️The 25 years old Sunyani born shotstopper is a two-time Ghana Premier league winner with Asante Kotoko in 2012 and Wa All Stars in during the 2016.

▫️He was a member of the Black Meteors squad at the 2015 All African games in Congo Brazzaville.

▫️He also won the Ghana Super Cup with Wa All Stars in 2017.

▫️He’s a Bronze Medalist at the WAFU games in 2017 with Ghana.

▫️He also appeared in the 2017 CAF Champions League Preliminaries with Wa All Stars and AS Duanes.

▫️2018, he was champions again with Wa All Stars but this time in the FA Gala competition held in Elmina.

The goalie is very technically gifted and has an all round qualities in his department.

Summary:

Name – Rashid Seidu

Date of Birth: 14 September, 1995

Nationality – Ghanaian

Height – 189cm

Weight – 75kg

▪️Ghana Premier League winner – 2x

▪️Ghana Super Cup winner – 1x

▪️WAFU Bronze Medalist – With Meteors

▪️ CAF Champions League appearance – 2x