One of President John Dramani Mahama’s appointments that has attracted major media attention is the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

The Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) was in a letter dated January 15, 2025, signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and section 45(1) of the National Lotto Act, 2006(Act 722)appointed him as the Acting Director General pending advice of the Board of the Authority.

He holds an International Executive Master of Business Administration Strategy and Consultancy Management Major from the Paris Graduate School of Management, a Post Graduate Diploma also from the Paris Graduate School of Management and a Higher National Diploma (Accountancy) from the Tamale Polytechnic.

He had his basic Education at Sakasaka L/A Primary and Middle School between 1978 and 1988.

Until his appointment as Senior Manager at the Northern Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority(NHIA) having worked in the same capacity in the Upper East and Volta Regions as a Senior Monitoring and Evaluations Officer

He joined the National Health Insurance Scheme in 2009 and played Various District and Metropolitan Manager roles until 2017.

Politically, he was the Northern Regional Campaign Coordinator for the 2024 elections where he played a key role in campaign planning and strategies, Coordinating collaboration among stakeholders, Field mobilization and member communication, Regional advocacy initiatives, Budgeting and resource management, Reporting and evaluation and Stakeholder engagements.

He has also undertaken various short courses in leadership and relevant areas.

