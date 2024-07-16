41 minutes ago

A prediction made by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, leader of Parliament Chapel International, has sent ripples through social media following an assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a widely circulated video, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah recounts two prophetic encounters with Trump.

According to him, on September 24, 2023, he allegedly dreamt of Trump in Jerusalem, warning him of a threat to his life.

"I told him that if he does not take care, he would be assassinated by October 15," the apostle stated in the footage.

The prophecy continued with another dream in Ephesus, where Amoako Attah claimed to have warned Trump of risks extending into August 2024, urging him to reconsider his path.

On January 15, 2024, the apostle purportedly reiterated his prophecy, foreseeing either assassination or imprisonment for Trump.

The prophecy seemed to materialize on July 13, 2024, when chaos erupted at Trump's rally in Butler. During his speech, there was a shootout, leading to casualties and injuries among attendees. Trump himself sustained injuries, visibly marked with blood, before being swiftly secured by Secret Service agents.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb