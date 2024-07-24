3 hours ago

The Christian Council of Ghana, in a press statement titled 'Beware of false teachers and messiahs,' has condemned the leader of the Philadelphia movement, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, for suggesting that his face should be used as a replacement for the widely known 'Jesus picture.'

According to the Christian Council of Ghana, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is not and cannot be the Jesus that Christians seek.

"Firstly, we wish to state unequivocally that Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is not and cannot be the Jesus that Christians seek in Ghana or the world at large," part of the statement read.

The council emphasized that there is only one Jesus for Christians, who was begotten by the virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, and was crucified on the cross.

The statement further read, "The Jesus of Christians is the only begotten Son of God who was born of the virgin Mary in Bethlehem, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, dead, and buried, and on the third day, rose again from the dead (cf. Matt. 1:21; Mk. 15:15, 37-39; Lk. 2:10-11; Jn 3:16; 1 Cor. 15:3-4). This Jesus will return in glory the same way He was taken up to heaven to reward those who do the will of God, but not to establish a church or movement (Acts 1; Matt. 7:21; Rev. 22:12)."

The council cautioned Christians against using miracles and spectacular events as the only basis for determining if someone has been chosen by God.

"Therefore, as Christian leaders, we strongly condemn the anti-Christ statements made by the prophet and urge all Christians in Ghana to disregard them and save their souls from destruction.

"Additionally, we emphatically state that sensational and spectacular events or miracles do not necessarily authenticate a person as chosen by God, and therefore we must be careful (Matt. 7:21).

"The church is hereby cautioned against misleading doctrines that have the potential to destroy the faith of vulnerable and well-meaning Christians. We should be mindful of false prophets and false teachers who claim to be the Messiah: 'And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect. See, I have told you ahead of time. So if anyone tells you, 'There he is, out in the wilderness,'" the statement from the Christian Council of Ghana concluded.

Background

Adom Kyei Duah recently mentioned that he has received instructions to replace all depictions of Jesus Christ with his face.

He claimed that this action would be followed for the next 500 years.

“Listen to me, for the next 500 years, the images of Jesus you see on calendars and in pictures around. I have been instructed to replace it with my face,” he said.

His announcement was met with a flurry of reactions on social media, with some netizens expressing shock while others expressed their amusement at the news.