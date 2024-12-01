41 minutes ago

As the December 7 general elections approach, viral videos of the NPP flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia being prayed for by the founder of Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, have been trending on social media.

Dr. Bawumia visited the popular Believers Worship Centre in Kumasi as he wrapped up his Ashanti Regional tour on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

In the videos, Dr. Bawumia can be seen draped in Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s white shawl while the prophet, accompanied by a host of other pastors, prayed for him, a successful election, and peace for the country ahead of December 7.

During the prayer session, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah went under the shawl while the pastors and congregation continued with prayers.

The session concluded with a handshake and final blessings from the prophet to Dr. Bawumia.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia ended his Eastern Region campaign tour with a grand rally in Koforidua. After visiting Afram Plains, he received a warm welcome in New Juaben South and North Constituencies.

The highlight was a massive gathering at Jackson Park, where thousands of supporters cheered him on, displaying party paraphernalia and singing campaign songs.

The event marked an energetic conclusion to his regional tour.

Watch the video below: