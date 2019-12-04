57 minutes ago

Leader of the Son of God Pentecostal Prayer Camp in Anomabo and a football soothsayer, Prophet Ezekiel, has prophesized that Accra Hearts of Oak cannot win the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League so far as he lives.

Fellow football soothsayer, Isaac Kwaku Gyan (Seer Gyan) had previously predicted that Hearts of Oak will end their trophy drought by winning the 2019/2020 GPL diadem.

Prophet Ezekiel in an interview with Bryt Power Sports said, "I swear if Hearts of Oak win the league, I will never hold firm to the bible neither will i worship God again" he said.

According to him, the prophecies made by some prophets in the country are all lies and has revealed the Accra based club will not wake up from their slumber and clinch the GPL if management does not settle their debt.

"I have worked for the club sometime ago but refused to pay me, the club owes me GHC23,000. So I will continue to fight against them spiritually until I receive my money from them. Never and ever will they win the league if I don't get the money" he emphasized.

Accra Hearts of Oak have not won the Ghana Premier League since 2008/2009 season.