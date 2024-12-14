2 hours ago

The founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, commonly referred to as Prophet Kumchacha, has disclosed that he has received threats on six distinct occasions due to his criticisms of the Akufo-Addo administration.

In a recent interview with Kingdom FM, Prophet Kumchacha recounted his experiences with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), indicating that his public remarks concerning President Akufo-Addo, especially in relation to the economic mismanagement, have resulted in numerous threats to his safety.

He revealed that he has had to spend several nights at radio stations as a precaution against these threats, noting that some individuals have even tracked him to his residence.

“I have spent nights at radio stations because of numerous threats directed at me over my criticism of Nana Addo,” he stated.

“I have lodged six complaints regarding these threats at the Central Police Headquarters. On several occasions, I’ve had to seek refuge in different locations to avoid being ambushed by those who threaten me.”

He also mentioned, “Some of these individuals have even followed me to my home.”