1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaise, who has predicted John Mahama’s win in the 2016 elections and another for the upcoming 2020 elections, is not a genuine servant of God.

According to him, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel does not only engage in occultism but is also a “womaniser” who sleeps with a lot of other women aside from his wife.

The MP, who in recent times has taken it upon himself to expose fake pastors in Ghana, spoke on Net2 TV on Monday when he made the allegations which Nigel Gaisie is yet to respond to.

He continued that the man of God has been getting all the information he needs about Mr. Mahama from one Linda, who is close to the ex-president.

“We know what you do… You have been sleeping with Mahama’s girl called Linda. I will deal with you. He is a very evil guy. I don’t know what Mahama needs on this earth…that he allows this Nigel Gaisie. Mahama listen to me, all the girls around you are the people who send your information Nigel Gaisie uses as prophecy. He is not a man of God. This guy is worse than Obinim,” he added.

The MP indicated that he has more filthy revelations on Nigel Gaisie and promised he would release more on The Seat Show on Wednesday night.

Daily Guide Network