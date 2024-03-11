41 minutes ago

Wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, has revealed that controversial prophet, Nigel Gaisie, used to be on her husband’s payroll.

According to her, Prophet Nigel Gaisie whom she describes as fake, previously was very close to her family and received regular allowance from her husband at the time he thought the prophet was a true man of God

”I am a woman of God and so I reach out to Pastors whenever I am in trouble or facing any difficulty. John Kumah was a Pastor, he used to preach, he knew a lot of Fathers (senior Pastors). He had a special place for men of God so he never joked with them, including the time he thought Nigel Gaisie was a true man of God, and he (Nigel Gaisie) was part of those who were on John Kumah’s pay roll.” Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah said in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.

She was unhappy that Prophet Nigel Gaisie having known that John Kumah was very ill still went ahead to prophesy that a deputy minister will die this year.

”Nigel Giasie was like a brother, he knew Lawyer John Kumah personally one-on-on. We’ve eaten together, that is how far we went. When he returned from abroad to start his ministry, I had a programme with him in my church the Disciples of Christ Ministry dubbed ‘Let The Prophet Speak’. So I know him one-on-one and he was aware even somewhere November that John Kumah was seriously sick.

“Nigel Gaisie knew very well that my husband was terminally ill as far back as August 2023 but regardless of that, he stood on his altar on 31st December 2023 to lie through his supposed prophesy that a Ghanaian deputy minister will die in the year 2024. What does he want to achieve through these fake prophesies?” the wife of former Ejisu MP asked.

She alleged that Nigel Gaisie’s extramarital affairs have led to his wife packing out of their matrimonial home as she could not bear it anymore.

Apostle Lilian Kumah also stated that Gaisie has had a very bad record wherever his ministry has sent him to such that no of church he has visited in the past is willing to invite him again because of the weakness that follows him everywhere he goes.

“What is surprising to me is that Nigel Gaisie claims that he is a prophet but goes about sleeping with other people’s wives but God has not been able to reveal his ungodly acts to him. He claims to see all that concerns prominent people in Ghana but the extramarital affairs that have caused his wife to leave their marital home has not come to his attention.

”I say categorically that the reason why he is no longer welcomed to many churches is that everywhere he has visited, he went after people’s wives and slept with them which led to the breaking of several homes,” Apostle Lilian Kumah said.

“Nigel Gaisie is not a true man of God, he is a fake prophet and a cheap liar. I dare him to disclose the reason why my family and I cut him off and why he is unable to go to the Church of God in Obuasi. He should be praying to God to reveal his bad ways to him and to give him strength to stop going after other people’s wives,” she added.