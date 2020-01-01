3 hours ago

As is the norm in these contemporary times, most prophets tell their gathered congregants during the 31st night service what God has revealed to him the coming year.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is not new to this trend as the General overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has on several occasions given prophecies about happenings in the country with most of them being political but this time he cut across all spheres with his prophecies.

He touched on the Black Stars, 2020 Elections,the presidency,Togo, Congo,our security, plot of terrorism in Ghana,former first lady and former speaker of parliament among others.

Below is a complete list of Prophet Nigel Gaisie Prophecies for 2020:



The world will have a great year, greatness all around

A Ghanaian footballer will be hit by a tragedy

Black Stars should turn back unto him alone if they want to win any trophy

Let’s pray for our 1st lady.

Former Fire service boss will fall, but with prayer will avert

Guns and ammunition being smuggled to Ghana, one must be watchful

Let’s pray for Togo(current president will manipulate the system)

A former wife of the former president (1979-2000)there’s cloud of darkness around her

President of Congo won’t complete his term if he does not seek the face of the lord

Let’s pray for our formal speaker of parliament

Our security must be alert, there’s an agenda of terrorism on Ghana,spiritually there is an agenda of terrorism

I saw a man by the name Acheampong holding the NPP flag, God will use him mightily in the NPP government. 2020 ELECTIONS

Central,Western and Asamankese and its enclave fall massively for NDC

Let’s be spiritual and vigilant towards the 2020 election

The IGP,EC should not suppress the will of the people

The former Cocobod boss,let’s pray for him..saw him being jailed

The NDC must think and plan now not the future

The Lord says he has rejected this government

The nation’s will bring back Kwame Dramani of the NDC with 52.1%. Every prophecy has an investment to be made in

We should pray for one actor who has C and A in his name. Saw him been shot, May the above initial work on it

Barren women shall conceive

The Lord will bless Ghana this year

May the Lord bless his word

On this note, we wish you a prosperous New year

