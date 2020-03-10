2 hours ago

The Eagle Man, Prophet Samuel Addison, head pastor of the Eagles House Chapel International is set to take his ‘prophetic invasion’ across all the 16 regions of the country.

The conference dubbed ‘prophetic Invasion’ has the purpose of destroying the works of the devil, digging down the family lineage and breaking evil cycles.

Also called the lion of Africa, Prophet Samuel Addison is a seasoned man of God in this end time revealing the hidden plans of the enemy and destroying their agenda whiles training up individuals for the kingdom work through the Eagle Nest Bible College.

Source: Peace News