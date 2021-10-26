1 hour ago

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has charged the Ghana Police Service to prosecute former President John Dramani Mahama to substantiate the comments made about the electoral body.

Mahama, the 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claimed the Electoral Commission rigged the elections by printing one million ballot papers to aid the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate to victory.

In an interview with Oman FM, the Majority Chief Whip said the former President’s portfolio deserves respect but said John Mahama is holding hostage the NDC party rank and file to get some sympathy during their congress.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh who expressed worry about how the former president is disgracing himself in the public noted that “Mahama is holding their party ransome.

His image is still on the party, very soon the NDC hold their Presidential primaries and that, he is speaking the so-called popular language that would identify with the people for him to get some sympathy”.

The Majority Chief Whip continued that, “The Electoral Commission must pursue this matter to its logical conclusion, they shouldn’t let it go because he who is alleging must prove. They should push him to come out with evidence about his comments”.

He added that the Majority in Parliament will hold a meeting with the leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, and believes it is a very significant statement made by the former President and he is confident of taking action against him.