22 minutes ago

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has challenged the Akufo-Addo government to prosecute members of the erstwhile Mahama administration who they claim inflated the cost of projects while in power.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the cost of projects were sharply inflated under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He said this is evident in the cost of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange competed by the John Mahama administration four years ago.

Speaking on the infrastructural achievements by the Akufo-Addo administration in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said the cost of one interchange constructed during Mr. Mahama’s regime is equal to the cost 4 interchanges the current government is constructing.

The Vice President cited Tema, Pokuase and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges in the Greater Accra Region and Tamale in the Northern Region, all at a total cost of $289 million comparing it with the $260 million Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

“I would just leave that for you to ponder,” Dr Bawumia said.

But reacting to the claim on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Sammy Gyamfi dared the NPP government to move beyond mere talk and take legal actions against former government appointees who allegedly inflated cost of projects.

“Inflation of contract is a crime, it will pass for the offence of defrauding by false pretence under our criminal statutes. They’ve been in office for well over three and a half years and yet till date no a scintilla of evidence has been adduced by them to show that any of these contracts is inflated.

“Talk is cheap, it is easy for a Vice President to go and stand in a facility built by the Mills-Mahama administration and talk about inflated projects. When you know that inflation of contract is a crime you should be giving Ghanaians something more than mere talk.”