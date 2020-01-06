2 hours ago

Young WAFA midfielder Prosper Ahiabu was named man of the match in their 2 -0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at Sogakope.

The youngster put on a commanding display in the middle of the park altough he was not among the goalscorers despite two goals being scored in the game.

Prosper Ahiabu was awarded man of the match for his tireless work and incisive passes from the midfield that helped WAFA record a two nil scoreline.

Ahiabu covered a lot of grass and gave the away side relentless headache from the heart of midfield .

He made several attempts to score but they were all off target.