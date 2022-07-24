8 hours ago

Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban has called for the head of coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.

The CEO of Rigworld Ghana Limited has in a tempestuous tweet on social media backed the management against the coach.

He claims that the success of the club last season was because the club had a strong management team and that the coach should be fired as the club is bigger than any single individual.

Just as the Board are trying to quench the flames between the management and the coach another board member has fueled the inferno by pouring gasoline in the inferno

"Asante Kotoko is under the Stewardship of a great Management Team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah. The success on and off the pitch last season is testament to this fact.THE COACH SHOULD BE FIRED. No one is bigger than the Club. Asante Kotoko remains Supreme…." he Tweeted.

The Kotoko coach resigned last Wednesday, although the club's Board of Directors have denied the resignation claiming that they have not received any letter.

According to our sources, the coach feels disrespected by the CEO of the club as he constantly interfered in his job by imposing some players on him.

Aside that, key players have departed the club or gone on trials without him being aware only to hear it through the press among others.

