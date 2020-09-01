2 hours ago

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has called on football administrators to protect the image of Ghana Football in order to help the association secure sponsorship from corporate bodies in Ghana.

Ghana football in recent time have struggled in sponsorship deals and according to the Minister, it will be prudent for all stakeholders of football in Ghana to do away with the negative commentary about the game.

He says members of the Association must know that the FA is a brand which can generate revenue for them and must as such protect it.

Speaking at the 26th Ordinary congress of the Ghana Football Association, he said, “My advice to you all is for you seek to the well being of our beautiful game. We must protect the sanity, integrity and image of the game”

“The image of the game must be protected because when you damage the brand it will affect you. We must make it more attractive so we can get sponsors” he said.