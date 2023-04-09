8 minutes ago

French side Paris Saint Germain is the latest side to have shown interest in Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed.

Kudus Mohammed has been in good form for Ajax this season scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing 5 assists for his side.

His performance has not gone unnoticed as his performance has attracted interest from several clubs.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a reunion with former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United while the likes of Real Madrid, and Barcelona have all been linked with the Ghanaian.

PSG is the latest club to join the tall list of suitors interested in acquiring the services of the creative midfielder.

According to reports from Portuguese journalist, Pedro Almeida, the Parisian has opened talks with Ajax about the Ghanaian with PSG ready to offer €50 million but Ajax wants more than that fee before they sanction the sale.

The Ghanaian midfielder is not averse to joining PSG as the prospect of playing in the champions league and also linking up with stars like Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe appeals to him.

Kudus Mohammed has been sidelined by an injury he sustained last week in the Dutch Cup defeat to Feyenoord and is expected to be out for at least three weeks.