2 hours ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 13: Andre Ayew of Swansea City celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Swansea City and Northampton Town at the Liberty Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are on the haunt for Black Stars captain and one of the most outstanding players in the English Championship Andre Ayew.

The Parisians are ready and willing to part with s million Euros for the 30 year old forward who was so instrumental in the Swans push to the Premier League which ended at the play-offs semi finals stage against Brentford.

He has put a dismal season in the 2018/2019 at Turkish club Fenerbahçe behind him and proved all his doubters wrong at Swansea this time.

At Fenerbahçe, he scored a paltry 5 goals while providing 2 assists in 38 matches and at some point was whistled at by fans of the canaries in a match against Ttrabzonspor.

Many were of the opinion that his best days were behind him as at the twilight of his career he was finished but has proved everyone wrong this season at Swansea scoring 15 goals and providing 7 assists in 44 Championship games.

The 30 year old who began his football with another French giants Olympique Marseille before moving to Swansea in 2015 has now popped up on the radar of the French Champions.

Andre Ayew after a successful first stint with Swansea City moved to West Ham United for 24 million euros but it ended in tear.

In January 2018 he was again transferred to Swansea for 23m euros after Swansea were relegated he was loaned Fenerbahce before returning to the Welsh club.