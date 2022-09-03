1 hour ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen is in talks with Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv as he looks for an escape route.

Derrick Luckassen seems to be on his way out at Dutch side PSV.

The central defender has received an offer from the Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, which can be a good step sportingly and financially.

The people of Eindhoven would like to sell the center back, who never became undisputed in the Philips Stadium.

Luckassen is said to have skipped an offer from Greece and France so that he could talk to the club from Israel.

Those negotiations would go so smoothly that a departure seems a matter of time, according to Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad. At the club from Israel, he meets Eran Zahavi, who was under contract in the Philips Stadium for the past two seasons.

In Eindhoven, the defender still has one more year on his contract.

In order not to be left completely empty-handed, PSV has asked for a modest transfer fee for the footballer.

The 27-year-old defender joined PSV from AZ Alkmaar five years ago for approximately five million euros.

That did not seem like a crazy amount for the footballer, but he was unable to continue his good period in Alkmaar in North Brabant.

He has been loaned out no less than four times in recent years and can now leave permanently.

The Israelis are at the top after two league games, but the team is no longer in action in Europe.

In the preliminary round of the Conference League, they lost to OGC Nice, so that the club can focus on the performances in its own country.