2 hours ago

Mr Daniel Allotey, the Birim Central Municipal Fire Commander, has advised Ghanaians to handle fire with care during and after the dry season to save life and property.

He said they should be more careful in their handling of naked fire and to make sure that all electrical gadgets were put off before leaving their homes to prevent fire outbreak.

Mr Allotey gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a fire prevention sensitization programme at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

Giving statistics on fire outbreaks in the Municipality, he said in 2018, 52 fire incidents and these reduced to 42 in 2019. For January, this year, the area had recorded zero incident.

Mr Allotey said the Divisional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) would intensify its fire safety education - visit churches, market places, lorry parks and information centres to prevent fire disasters.

He said some of the preventive measures would include; using fireplace responsibly, keeping fire extinguishers handy, storing flammable products properly and being careful with candles, matches among others.

“Fire prevention is a collective effort and should be embraced by all and not the Ghana National Fire Service alone,” he said.