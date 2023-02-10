3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Dickson Adomako Kissi, says the Public Accounts Committee’s hearings will not be adversely affected by the publication of audits done by the Auditor General.

The New Patriotic Party MP made the remark on Eyewitness News on Thursday on the back of a letter the Attorney General wrote to the Auditor General following the publication of the special audit report on government’s Covid-19 expenditure.

“I can assure you that, per my experience, the Public Accounts Committee has nothing in the public domain that will sway us into a decision. We work almost like a jury in the sense that when juries take a case, they are not influenced by public perception, and we will do the work to the best of our knowledge and the best of our abilities.”

“There is no need to be hasty with auditing. We should let the institutions work and when the institutions work very well all of us will come to a conclusion or an agreement that in truthfulness, the cabinet made the right decisions about this considering the times we were in,” he added.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi had earlier defended the Auditor General saying he did nothing wrong by publishing the audit report.

Source: citifmonline