2 hours ago

German kit manufacturing giants PUMA is set to unveil newly-designed kits fir the senior men's national team Black Stars in September.

The new designed apparel was given the green light by the erstwhile Normalization Committee in 2019 when Ghana's deal with PUMA was renewed.

Ghana is expected to be in the sleekly designed jerseys for the 2021 African Cup of Nations which will come up in January 2021 in Cameroon.

Samples of the newly designed kits for the Black Stars will be out-doored to the public in September this year.

The German kit giants will also release newly designed jerseys for its other clients on the African continent like Morroco, Ivory Coast,Egypt and Senegal.