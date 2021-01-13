4 hours ago

Artiste Manager, Bulldog says the Member of Parliament of Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah must be sanctioned for snatching ballot papers in Parliament.

Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah snatched ballot papers and run away with them during counting of votes to elect the new Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin but was prevented by his colleague MPs.

According to Carlos Ahenkorah, he did that in the interest of his political party - the governing New Patriotic Party - because he believed a Speaker from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) would sabotage the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and make his administration difficult to run.

Reacting to the events that characterized Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Bulldog was emphatic that Carlos Ahenkorah must face the full rigors of the law.

He stated that just as the law is exercised on those who break it, same must be done to the Tema West MP without fear or favour.

"The constitution is like our Bible. We can't go beyond or above or add . . . unless it's a referendum that we're adding to it," he said on Okay FM's "Best Entertainment".

Peace FM