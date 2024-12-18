2 hours ago

About 12 people have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident on the Yeji road in the Pru East District of the Bono East region.

The victims have been identified as pupils of Pentecost Preparatory School and Step to Destiny.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that, they were returning from school in Brekente, a suburb of Yeji when the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The accident happened in a head-on collision between two tricycles.

11 of the victims are receiving treatment at the Mathias Hospital, while one of them has been referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for treatment.