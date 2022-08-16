5 hours ago

The Director of Regional Operations at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Alhaji Abukari Jabaru has justified the upward review of tariffs despite the worsening cost of living.

He explained that every tariff has a control period and the last control period of the commission had expired.

“The last tariff had a two-year control period but had expired and because it had expired they [utility companies] were obliged to submit a proposal based on the guidelines that were submitted to them”.

The PURC announced a 27.15% increase in tariff for electricity and 21.55% increase in water tariff effective September 1, 2022.

This comes after utility companies including the Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water Company Limited proposed an increase in tariffs by 148% and 334% respectively.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Alhaji Abukari Jabaru alluded to the fact that based on extensive consultation, the commissioners decided to have the tariff plan from 2022 to 2025.

“Originally they [utility companies] submitted a five-year tariff control proposal but had to go on with the three-year plan,” he said.

He refuted claims that the Electricity Company of Ghana had been given more tariff adjustment than required.

“Till the tariff decision is published, one cannot authoritatively say they were given more than what they had requested,” he insisted.

“Once they have come out with a decision it is our duty to communicate with our various stakeholders and consumers, the decision taken,” explained.

Alhaji Abukari Jabaru hinted that both Parliament and the executive were briefed prior to the tariff adjustment.

He however maintained that the commission is an independent company and is not subject to any interference.

Source: citifmonline