3 hours ago

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) will make its announcement on new tariffs tomorrow, July 15, 2022.

The PURC had initially set July 1, 2022, to announce its decision on the review of water and electricity tariffs for 2022-2027.

The Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, in June said the Commission identified a number of issues during the analysis and examination of the tariff proposals, which necessitated further deliberations and engagements with the utilities to ensure that such pertinent issues are addressed.

Dr. Ackah further stated at the time that, the Commission had scheduled a meeting with the regulated utilities to afford them the opportunity of providing clarity and justifications for some of the figures quoted in their proposals and to respond to some important issues raised during the tariff analysis.

According to the Executive Secretary, the Commission adopted these steps to ensure that, only prudent and efficient costs are passed on to consumers of the regulated utilities, while sustaining the financial viability of the utilities.

Dr. Ackah in a statement assured consumers of the Commission’s commitment to having a transparent and fair process, which will inure to the benefit of both consumers and the regulated utilities.

Source: PURC