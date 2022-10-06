50 minutes ago

Ghana’s southern electricity distribution company, ECG, has described as unfair a directive by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Ghana’s economic regulator for electricity and water.

The power distribution company encountered a technical challenge with its prepaid meter system over almost a week, thereby, making it difficult for customers to purchase credit on their meters.

Many who had no alternative means of power were forced to sleep in darkness.

The PURC, which is the regulator, on Tuesday 4th October 2022, directed ECG to compensate all affected customers within one week from 1st to 7th October 2022.

However, addressing a press conference in Accra, the capital of Ghana on Thursday, the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama described the action of PURC as very unfair.

“It is quite unfair for PURC to put out the letter without sitting with us to know exactly what happened,” he fumed.

Despite the ECG’s unhappiness with the procedure by PURC, the MD said the company would compensate customers who could prove that they were impacted by the failure of their prepayment meter system.

He urged customers who were affected to use the appropriate channel by going to the PURC and lodge complaints.

“We will look into our system and whatever the meters tell us, we will do,” Mr Samuel Mahama assured customers.