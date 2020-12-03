2 hours ago

Gospel musician and songwriter Celestine Donkor, has described as "pure wickedness" for churches to use gospel musicians for events but refuse to pay them.

In the singer’s opinion, it is true gospel musicians cannot charge for events at churches but pastors and gospel event organizers should try and pay them.

Celestine said preparing for a church event costs a lot because musicians must seek the services of backing vocalists and instrumentalists but they only get a thank you or God bless you when they are done singing for hours at church.

Speaking in an interview with Rainbow Radio, the current Female Vocalist of the Year, said artiste actually pay for venues during rehearsals towards an event and therefore chided church leaders to recognize their efforts.

“It is pure wickedness not to bless a gospel singer after he or she performs at an event. It is against the will of God not to bless musicians who perform in churches. Even when we rehearse, we pay for the venue. We pay not less than GHc60 per hour for the venue. The team supporting me should also look good. And when you don’t recognize their efforts, they will not even pick your calls when you need them again,” said Celestine Donkor.