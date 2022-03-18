25 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has jealously guarded against the release of the squad list for the Black Stars against Nigeria.

But it appears their efforts have been in vain as a purported list is making rounds on various social media platforms as the Black Stars squad list.

According to some members of the GFA their decision to keep the list close to their chest is a strategy to surprise their opponents.

But there are some names in the squad that raises a lot of doubt about it's authenticity.

There are some Ghanaians born abroad whose names have found their way into the purported list.

Tariq Lamprey who Ghana has pursued for a long time finds his name in there whiles Callum Hudson-Odoi Also has his named in there.

For Hudson-Odoi, it will not be straight forward as he has played for England and will require a nationality switch from FIFA before he can represent Ghana.

Aside that there is Salisu Mohammed also in the supposed list which raises a lot of doubts.

There has been several attempts to get the Southampton defender play for Ghana but they have all been rebuffed by the center back.

PURPORTED BLACK STARS LIST BELOW: