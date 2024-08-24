9 hours ago

The District Chief Executive for Pusiga, Zubeiru Abdulai and the Member of Parliament (MP), Laadi Ayii Ayamba are fighting over the ownership of a newly constructed bridge in the area.

The bridge links Pusiga to the Bengola community.

According to the Pusiga branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Ayamba lobbied for the project which the DCE and New Patriotic Party (NPP) want to claim ownership.

The MP claimed she started lobbing the project since 2017 during the tenure of former Road Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta.

But the Pusiga DCE, Abdulai Zubeiru in an interview with Adom News maintained that, it was a government project thus the MP cannot claim ownership.

Source: Halidas Dasmani