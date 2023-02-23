2 hours ago

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has led to the death of thousands and affected the prices of fuel, fertilizer and food products in Ghana.

In a statement marking a year since the brutal invasion started, Ambassador Palmer said the Biden administration is working to mitigate the economic pain and uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine.

Friday, February 24 marks one year since Russia launched its “brutal, full-scale” invasion of Ukraine.

Below is the full statement

Ukraine: Statement from U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer

February 24 marks one year since Russia launched its brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s horrifying violence has killed thousands and destroyed entire cities. Here in Ghana, Putin’s war has driven up prices for fertilizer, food, and fuel.

Russia is losing on the battlefield and in desperation is attacking schools, hospitals, churches, apartment buildings, and critical infrastructure to exact the heaviest toll on civilians. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine did not start in 2022. This is a continuation of Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea and parts of Luhansk and Donetsk in 2014.

With its leadership on the United Nations Security Council, Ghana condemned Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Putin and his enablers believe that might makes right – but they are wrong. They are losing. Since last year, the U.S. has rallied allies and partners from around the world to stand strong with Ukraine. We cannot let a small country get stomped on by a larger neighbor.

We are working to mitigate the economic pain and uncertainty. In December, President Biden announced an additional $2.5 billion in food security assistance for Africa, which builds upon over $11 billion in U.S. humanitarian and food security assistance.

If Russia stops fighting and withdraws, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends.

The American people have stood proudly with Ukraine. We stand for freedom. We stand for democracy. We stand against bullies. We are United with Ukraine.

Source: citifmonline