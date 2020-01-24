2 hours ago

New Head of Technical – First Team, Henrik Lehm Peters is excited about the opportunity to work with Inter Allies FC ahead of week 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

Henrik Lehm held his first training session with the team and he shared his thoughts with the Club’s media team on his observations and expectations:-

Q: You have been around this club previously on brief scouting mission. What does this new role mean to you?

A: I think it’s going to be very exciting. First time I was here I was looking at a lot of players both from the Academy and from the first team but this time I am look forward to be the one who is practicing the first team.

A: My philosophy is that I like to have the ball, I like to be in control of the game, I like people to work very hard and I think the most important thing is to win.

A: I think it’s important that we help the young players and give them opportunities to play in the first team. So I don’t care how old they are or young they are if they are good enough they will play. I hope we can bring some of the players from the youth academy into the first team.

A: I saw them play today like 45 minutes and I think there are a lot of good players but I think they need to work more as a team. They have achieved a lot of goals together so it’s important we work on their tactical side.

A: I don’t know the league so I look forward to seeing the level of the league but of course we should come higher up in the league. That will be very important.