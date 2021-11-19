3 hours ago

The dates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ African Qualifiers Play-offs draw will be announced after next week’s CAF Executive Committee meeting in Cairo. The teams will be seeded according to the FIFA Coca Cola ranking.

The Executive Committee Meeting will be held on 25 November 2021 – on the eve of the Extraordinary CAF General Assembly that will be hosted also in Cairo on Friday, 26 November 2021.

CAF congratulates all the nations that have reached this stage so far – one step away from booking their ticket to Qatar.