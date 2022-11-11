2 hours ago

Gold mining firm Gold Fields Ghana Limited has presented $300,000 to help the Black Stars prepare and play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The presentation was made on Thursday at the premises of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Accra.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif received the cash on behalf of the team and revealed that it has come at the right time to help the team's preparation.

“It is also important for this huge investment to be put to a judicious use so that it will make the desired impact on the team.”

“As the sector minister, I can assure you that my Ministry is the custodian of every penny for the National teams, and just like every other corporate support we continue to receive, the funds will be used judiciously.”

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.