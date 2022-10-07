2 hours ago

Qatari officials rejected a viral social media image that seemed to outline guidelines for guests going to the Gulf state for this year's FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

The World Cup organizing committee said in a statement that the viral image is not from official sources.

The graphic “is not from an official source and contains factually incorrect information,” the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement on Thursday.

“We strongly urge fans and visitors to rely solely on official sources from tournament organisers for travel advice for this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the statement added, assuring an extensive fan guide that “disputes a lot of the information being circulated” will soon be revealed alongside FIFA.

“Tournament organisers have been clear since the outset that everyone is welcome to visit Qatar and enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“Qatar has always been an open, tolerant, and welcoming nation. International fans and visitors during the FIFA World Cup will get to experience this first hand,”