3 hours ago

Fans may now book the remaining tickets for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as ticket sales reopened today.

This time, the tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis which will allow fans to confirm their ticket purchase right after making the selection and processing the payment.

Fans may avail their tickets via FIFA.com/tickets

There are four ticket categories for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4), with Category 1 seats being the highest priced and located in prime areas within the stadium. Category 4 is reserved exclusively for residents of Qatar.

A resident of Qatar refers to any individual legally residing on a permanent or temporary basis in Qatar, including Qatari nationals and nationals of other countries. This may include, for example, individuals who permanently live in Qatar or individuals who are legally authorised to work in Qatar.

“We advise football fans to place their application as soon as the sales period opens, as tickets will likely sell out quickly,” FIFA said on their website.