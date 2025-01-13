1 hour ago

Qualcomm launches its latest Snapdragon X chip, bringing powerful ARM technology to budget Windows laptops with improved AI capabilities and efficiency.

In a significant step towards revolutionizing budget-friendly computing, Qualcomm has unveiled its latest ARM chip for Windows laptops—the Snapdragon X. Designed to bring high-performance processing at a lower price point, the Snapdragon X joins the company’s Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite series. With promises of enhanced efficiency and AI integration, this chip is set to power a wave of affordable laptops, starting at just $600.

Snapdragon X: A New Chapter for Budget Laptops

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X is tailored for mainstream and budget laptops, marking an effort to make ARM-powered devices more accessible. While it doesn’t match the peak performance of the Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite, the Snapdragon X delivers better performance per watt compared to x86 processors from industry giants Intel and AMD.

Targeting the Core i5 120U as its benchmark, the Snapdragon X prioritizes efficiency without compromising usability. Major brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are expected to roll out models featuring this chip in the coming months, making advanced ARM-based computing widely available.

Powerful Features at an Affordable Price

Despite being designed for budget devices, the Snapdragon X doesn’t skimp on features. Like its higher-end counterparts, it includes a 45 TOPS NPU, enabling advanced AI capabilities, particularly for laptops equipped with Copilot Plus. The Qualcomm Oryon processor at its core boasts 8 cores running at a frequency of 3GHz, all built on a cutting-edge 4-nanometer architecture.

These specifications not only ensure smooth multitasking but also open up new possibilities for integrating AI-driven tools in everyday computing, further distinguishing ARM-powered laptops from traditional x86-based machines.

Paving the Way for Affordable Windows Mini-PCs

Beyond laptops, the Snapdragon X chip could serve as the cornerstone for Windows-based mini-PCs powered by Qualcomm technology. This innovation signals the company’s ambition to reshape the computing landscape by offering compact, efficient, and affordable devices.

Qualcomm has also revealed that over 60 laptop designs featuring the Snapdragon X series are currently under development, indicating a robust pipeline of devices set to hit the market soon.

Snapdragon X Ushers in a New Era

With the Snapdragon X chip, Qualcomm continues to push the boundaries of ARM technology in Windows laptops. By delivering efficient performance, AI capabilities, and affordability, the Snapdragon X series aims to make advanced computing accessible to a wider audience.

As manufacturers gear up to release Snapdragon X-powered devices, the future of budget-friendly, high-performance laptops looks more promising than ever. This latest innovation is yet another step towards transforming the way we experience computing.