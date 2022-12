5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed teams qualified to participate in the 2022/23 Ghana Women's FA Cup Competition.

The Women’s FA Cup will begin from the Round of 64 and will see pairings been made on Regional basis before graduating to Zonal basis from the Round of 16.

Each of the 10 Football-based Regions has presented their qualified teams per the rules of the competition.

The Round of 64 will be played on the weekend of January 13-23, 2023.