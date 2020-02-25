After the shocking exit of Asante Kotoko in the Round of 64, Hearts of Oak are the most successful amongst the Clubs that have made it to the next stage of the competition.

The Phobians who have won the competition ten times, have a chance to advance further in this year’s edition of the competition after some massive upsets in last weekend’s Round of 64 games.

The remaining eleven (11) Premier League sides will face same tricky duels when they come up against the second and lower tier clubs.

The  qualified teams for the Round of 32 will know their opponents for the next round at the live  draw scheduled for Wednesday March 4 at the GFA Secretariat.

Here are the qualified teams for the Round of 32 draw


  1. Tema Youth

  2. Emmanuel FC

  3. Likpe Heroes

  4. Unistar Academy

  5. Venomous Vipers

  6. Wamanafo Mighty Royals

  7. Kenyasi Mighty Royals

  8. Tamale City

  9. RTU

  10. Bechem United

  11. Bofoakwa

  12. Unity

  13. Accra Great Olympics

  14. Legon Cities

  15. Young Apostles

  16. Elmina Sharks

  17. Ashantigold

  18. Asokwa Deportivo

  19. Wa Suntaa

  20. BYFA

  21. Nzema Kotoko

  22. Vision FC

  23. Medeama

  24. Okwawu United

  25. Dreams FC

  26. WAFA

  27. Accra Hearts of Oak

  28. Liberty Professionals

  29. Star Madrid

  30. Samartex

  31. King Faisal

  32. Paga Crocodiles