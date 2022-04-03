1 hour ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot says that qualifying for the World Cup with Ghana is the best feeling of his career.

The 25 year old goalkeeper helped Ghana secure their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament at the expense of Nigeria in a two legged play off.

In October, 2021, he made his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe but fast forward he is the number one goalkeeper despite some initial doubts about his abilities.

There was a great atmosphere at the Baba Yara Stadium-Kumasi where Ghana played the first leg of the two legged play offs against Nigeria.

Wollacot who plays for English fourth tier side Swindon Town will now be heading to the World Cup with Ghana in November.

In an interview with his club's official website, he says that qualifying for the World Cup with Ghana is his biggest feeling in hi career.

"Playing for Ghana, I didn't realise before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling.

"It was probably one of the best feelings of my career."

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.