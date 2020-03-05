1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday returned from a 12-day working visit to some European countries.

While on his trip, a Civil Advocacy Group of Medical and Public Health practitioners urged that the President and his entourage undergo screening when they return to the country following an outbreak of coronavirus in some of the countries they visited.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 4th March 2020 toured the Tema General Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Kotoka International Airport where he went through screening.

His visit was to ensure that things are in place to deal with the threat of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, the Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency and the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament says it is not enough to enough for the President to just go through the screening.

According to him, per directives from the Ministry of Health, returnees from countries that have recorded cases of COVID-19 or Coronavirus should go through self-quarantine for 14 days.

“This is what the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service are saying that if you have recently arrived from any of the countries that have recorded a case, we advise you to stay away from the crowd (self-quarantine) for at least fourteen days. This is the Ministry and the Ghana Health Service speaking. But what are we witnessing – the President has returned from Norway and he is all over. We have heard that this Coronavirus has killed a whole Vice-President of Iran. We have heard that a whole deputy Minister of Health has been infected with this deadly virus. So, I will advise and I am very serious about it that the President and his entourage must quarantine themselves for at least fourteen days. This is a guideline issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service and they must adhere to it”, he advised during an interaction with the media.

Source: peacefmonline.com