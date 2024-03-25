22 minutes ago

The Quarter-final of the Women’s FA Cup returns this weekend across various centres. Holders Ampem Darkoa Ladies travel to the Capital to play former champions Police Ladies at the Alajo Astro Turf.

Police Ladies have been in great form eliminating former champions Hasaacas Ladies to set up a quarter final match with defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Jonina Ladies will host Division One League side, Epiphany Ladies at Antie Aku Astro Turf.

Army ladies will travel to Sunyani to play Prisons Ladies at Coronation Park whilst Division One side, Nasara Ladies clash with Premier League side Supreme Ladies at Kulikuli School Astro Turf.

The quarter-final of the Women’s FA Cup will be played on the weekend of March 30 - April 1, 2024.