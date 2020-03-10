1 hour ago

Ghanaian female songstress Queen Ayorkor has slammed female celebrities for refusing to congratulate Fella Makafui, after she tied the knot with Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known in music circles as Medikal.

The traditional marriage between the two celebrities over the weekend inside Odehye Gardens saw lots of drama especially with Fella Makafui’s collapse during the ceremony which she later said was a prank to test Medikal’s love for her.

The West Jam Entertainment label act said all the ladies who refused to congratulate the actress, yet talked negatively about her union are all fakers.

According to her, instead of using their social media pages to say something positive about this successful occasion, they were rather shedding the engagement ceremony in a negative limelight.

She tweeted, “I’m disappointed in some ‘Gh celebrities’ instead of using their numbers 2 preach positivity, they will rather come on social media to tarnish one's image. I've lost respect for these fakers. Congrats to Amgmedikal and Fella Makafui for a successful engagement we love y’all.’’

Meanwhile, only a few female celebrities including Sista Afia, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Freda Rhymes turned up for the marriage ceremony.

Source: peacefmonline.com