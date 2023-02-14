2 hours ago

Seasoned radio presenter, Daniel Kofi Amoateng, known professionally as Quophi Okyeame, has announced he will be leaving Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

According to him, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, will be his final working day with the Accra-based Angel 102.9FM.

Quophi who is also a music producer made the disclosure during an exclusive interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM's Urban Blend.

Asked what was his reason for leaving the Angel brand, Quophi replied, "Nothing really, I've served my contract and wouldn't want to continue."

Blakk Rasta further enquired from Ouophi Okyeame about whether he was leaving with his spouse, Stacy Amoateng, whom he works with at the conglomerate, but, he said his wife had not discuss with him about her exiting the brand.

Quophi joined ABN in June 2020, to replace DJ Willie and Papa Shamo as the host of Angel FM's drive time show.