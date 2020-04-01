1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Rabiu Mohammed could be set for a new club in the summer when his contract with Paris Fc expires.

The soon to be free agent is not close to agreeing new contract terms with his club as his contract expires on the 30th June 2020.

Rabiu has been an integral member of the Paris Fc since joining on a free transfer from Russian side Krylya Sovetov Samara

The midfielder who will be a free agent at end of the season could begin talks with foreign clubs about a potential move.

Virtually all the leagues in the world are on break due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 37,000 people across the world.

With no end in sight it remains unclear when the French league will start and the midfielder may be forced to stay for a few more weeks in order to complete the season before departing for a new adventure.

The 30 year old midfielder has been a regular for the Parisians making 14 appearances scoring a goal in the second tier league in France.