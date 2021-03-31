1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the extension of contract with Congolese international defender Raddy Okemba Ovouka, expressing confidence in his stay to help achieve set "aims and aspirations".

It comes after the left back completed a splendid 3 year service with the Accra-based side.

The 21-year-old will continue with Phobians till 2024, after becoming an integral part of team.

"The management is pleased to bring to the notice of all Phobians that our Congolese International Defender Raddy Ovouka has extended his contract at the Club till 2024," the Phobians said in an extensive update of happenings in the club.

"The club confident his stay with us will help us achieve our aims and aspirations."

The 21 year old defender has been with the Ghanaian side since 2017 when he joined from his native Congo and has been instrumental to the success of the Ghanaian giants.

Ovouka has been involved in all 17 fiest round matches of the club, and his contract extension is believed to help improve the defence of the continental club master.

With 1 goal and 2 assist for the season, Raddy attracted his National team where he has been involved in 2 matches of the AFCON qualifiers.

The new deal means Raddy will stay with Hearts of Oak foe the next 3 Football season.