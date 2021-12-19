7 hours ago

The dispute between Accra Hearts of Oak and their Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka has come to a head as the left back has unilaterally terminated his contract with the club.

Ovouka has in the last few weeks been embroiled in a tussle with the club over a transfer to a USL side which the club refused.

According to the player, there is an agreement between himself and the club that he can be sold out if a club is willing to pay his $450,000 release clause in his contract.

He has accused Hearts of Oak for breaching their contract by not releasing him to USL Championship side New Mexico United when they came with an initial loan with an option to buy for $450,000.

In a letter addressed to the club on 17 December 2021, Ovouka explained: ''As mentioned in the notice of default that was sent to you on 30 November 2021, Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited (the “Club”) has breached the Standard Player Contract signed between myself and the Club.

''Specifically, the Club has not responded to the written offer for the temporary transfer for one season (2022 season) with an option to buy the permanent transfer for the amount of $450,000 provided by New Mexico United.

''In said notice of default, which remained unanswered, your Club was granted a deadline of fifteen (15) days to take all the necessary steps to facilitate the transfer, including but not limited to signing a temporary (loan) transfer agreement. However, to date, the Club has not complied with its contractual obligations and has breached the contract.

''Thus, pursuant to Art. 14 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, I hereby inform you that my employment contract is now terminated with just cause, as from today 17 December 2021.''