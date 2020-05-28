11 minutes ago

Following the recent transfers in the Ghanaian media circles, Peace FM news editor, Fredrick Kesseh, popularly known as Nana Yaw Kesseh, has hinted there will be more moves this season.

His comment comes after popular broadcaster and former Adom FM morning show host, Captain Smart, resigned from the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) to join Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Starting this Monday, June 1, 2020, Smart will become the new host of Angel FM's Anopa Bɔfoɔ morning show. His resignation came barely two weeks after Nana Yaa Brefo also left Adom TV.

Reacting to the development, The Cardinal, as he is affectionately called, said this season's radio transfer can never be predicted.

He said people should watch out because the industry players will bring out more surprises as they switch from one media outlet to the other.

"...This radio transfer window is unpredictable, more carpet crossing coming up, watch the space", he wrote on Facebook.